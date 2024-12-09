Left Menu

Assam Citizens Urge Nobel Committee to Condemn Violence Linked to Yunus

Over a hundred citizens from Assam have petitioned the Norwegian Nobel Committee to denounce alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh linked to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The memorandum accuses Yunus of failing to protect minorities and highlights growing condemnation from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:30 IST
Assam Citizens Urge Nobel Committee to Condemn Violence Linked to Yunus
memorandum
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, more than a hundred citizens from Assam's Cachar district have written to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, imploring the body to denounce alleged atrocities against minorities under the interim Bangladeshi government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The petition, signed by three lawyers and 107 citizens, was submitted to the Cachar district commissioner on Monday.

The document accuses Yunus of presiding over a regime that coincides with escalating violence and persecution against Hindus and other minorities. It argues that these acts undermine the very principles of peace, justice, and human dignity, which the Nobel Peace Prize aims to uphold.

Adding significant weight to their accusations, the signatories cite public condemnation from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has accused Yunus of masterminding these violent campaigns. The petition calls for the Nobel Committee to issue a condemnation of the ongoing violence and reconsider the criteria for future laureates to ensure the award remains a beacon of peace and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024