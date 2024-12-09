Assam Citizens Urge Nobel Committee to Condemn Violence Linked to Yunus

In an unprecedented move, more than a hundred citizens from Assam's Cachar district have written to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, imploring the body to denounce alleged atrocities against minorities under the interim Bangladeshi government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The petition, signed by three lawyers and 107 citizens, was submitted to the Cachar district commissioner on Monday.

The document accuses Yunus of presiding over a regime that coincides with escalating violence and persecution against Hindus and other minorities. It argues that these acts undermine the very principles of peace, justice, and human dignity, which the Nobel Peace Prize aims to uphold.

Adding significant weight to their accusations, the signatories cite public condemnation from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has accused Yunus of masterminding these violent campaigns. The petition calls for the Nobel Committee to issue a condemnation of the ongoing violence and reconsider the criteria for future laureates to ensure the award remains a beacon of peace and integrity.

