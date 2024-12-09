Tragic Fall: The Unfortunate Accident of Two BBA Students

In a tragic incident on Monday, two BBA students lost their lives after falling from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation in Rohini, police sources reported.

Initially, the police speculated that the students had committed suicide. However, subsequent investigations revealed that Ishaan from Bharatpur and Harsh from Palam Colony accidentally fell while engaging in a light-hearted scuffle near their room's window.

A forensic team conducted a thorough examination of the scene and verified that the fall was unintentional. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amit Goel assured that an inquest is ongoing, and results of the post-mortem examination are awaited.

