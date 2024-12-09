Tragic Fall: The Unfortunate Accident of Two BBA Students
Two BBA students, Ishaan and Harsh, tragically died after falling from their fourth-floor accommodation in Rohini. Initially thought to have jumped, it was later confirmed as an accidental fall following a friendly scuffle near a window. Both students were roommates and had recently shifted to the PG accommodation.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday, two BBA students lost their lives after falling from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation in Rohini, police sources reported.
Initially, the police speculated that the students had committed suicide. However, subsequent investigations revealed that Ishaan from Bharatpur and Harsh from Palam Colony accidentally fell while engaging in a light-hearted scuffle near their room's window.
A forensic team conducted a thorough examination of the scene and verified that the fall was unintentional. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amit Goel assured that an inquest is ongoing, and results of the post-mortem examination are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drama Unfolds in Bihar Assembly: Seat Scuffle Sparks Outrage
India's Cricket Team Preps for Pink-Ball Test With Rising Star Harshit Rana
Tragic Loss: Young IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan's Journey Cut Short
Tragic Loss: Young IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan Dies in Road Accident
Uttarakhand Congress Apologizes for Press Club Scuffle