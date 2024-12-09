Rising Rajasthan: Embracing Diversity in Tourism
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlights Rajasthan's tourism potential at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Emphasizing inclusive tourism catering to global travelers, the session advocates for collaborative efforts to promote ethical tourism and provide sustainable growth, benefiting locals and tourists.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the significant potential of Rajasthan's tourism sector during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Speaking on inclusive tourism, he underscored the importance of catering to global travelers' interests.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari reinforced the state government's commitment to position Rajasthan as a premier inclusive tourism destination. Highlighting the state's diverse offerings, she called for collaborations with stakeholders to market its unique beauty worldwide.
Secretary Tourism Ravi Jain discussed the state's advantage within the golden triangle of Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi, which draws foreign tourists. He noted that innovative policies, including reduced electricity charges and land incentives, are set to enhance sustainable growth, benefiting local communities and international visitors.
