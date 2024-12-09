Left Menu

Legacy in Rubble: The New Patna Collectorate Rises Amid Heritage Controversy

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates a modern complex replacing the Dutch-British era Patna Collectorate. The redevelopment, met with significant opposition from heritage lovers, includes three high-rise buildings and preserves eight Tuscan pillars. Key government offices will be relocated following the inauguration amid ongoing concern about heritage conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:36 IST
Amidst a whirlwind of controversy and historical preservation debates, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Patna Collectorate today. This modern structure replaces the age-old Dutch and British-era buildings that were demolished in 2022, sparking widespread discontent from heritage advocates worldwide.

Located on a sprawling 10-acre site along the banks of the Ganga and facing the historic Collectorate Ghat, the new complex features three high-rise buildings and retains eight Tuscan pillars from the original structure. Officials revealed that it will house offices for 39 governmental departments in a conscious effort to streamline administrative operations under one roof.

Despite efforts to preserve the old site, including interventions from the Dutch Ambassador and the Supreme Court, demolition proceeded, showcasing a prevailing trend of modernity overshadowing historical preservation in Bihar. Government bodies must tread carefully as they navigate these tensions, balancing development with cultural integrity.

