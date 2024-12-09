Legacy in Rubble: The New Patna Collectorate Rises Amid Heritage Controversy
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates a modern complex replacing the Dutch-British era Patna Collectorate. The redevelopment, met with significant opposition from heritage lovers, includes three high-rise buildings and preserves eight Tuscan pillars. Key government offices will be relocated following the inauguration amid ongoing concern about heritage conservation.
- Country:
- India
Amidst a whirlwind of controversy and historical preservation debates, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to inaugurate the newly constructed Patna Collectorate today. This modern structure replaces the age-old Dutch and British-era buildings that were demolished in 2022, sparking widespread discontent from heritage advocates worldwide.
Located on a sprawling 10-acre site along the banks of the Ganga and facing the historic Collectorate Ghat, the new complex features three high-rise buildings and retains eight Tuscan pillars from the original structure. Officials revealed that it will house offices for 39 governmental departments in a conscious effort to streamline administrative operations under one roof.
Despite efforts to preserve the old site, including interventions from the Dutch Ambassador and the Supreme Court, demolition proceeded, showcasing a prevailing trend of modernity overshadowing historical preservation in Bihar. Government bodies must tread carefully as they navigate these tensions, balancing development with cultural integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Heritage: Samrasta Virasat Kendras Initiative
Sado Island Mines: Heritage or Historical Dispute?
Gujarat Shines: A Fusion of Cultural Heritage and Global Tourism
Bengaluru's Heritage Plans: Shivakumar Promises River Revival and Cultural Growth
Cheetah Neerva Welcomes Four Cubs, Boosts India's Wild Heritage