Tamil Nadu Proposes 10% Tax on Entertainment Events

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a Bill in the Assembly aimed at levying a ten percent entertainment tax on concert, drama, show, or any other ticketed event conducted by any institution, including educational establishments.

The move has faced opposition from the AIADMK, which also contested a separate Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987. Among the issues debated was the extension of tenure for special officers in three market committees, which AIADMK legislator Agri SS Krishnamurthy resisted.

Additionally, the AIADMK objected to an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act, 2017, as it lacked provisions for taxing events by educational institutions. The Bills, which were introduced on December 9, are scheduled for adoption on December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)