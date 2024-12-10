Left Menu

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Summoned in Franchise Fraud Case

A Delhi court has summoned veteran actor Dharmendra in a cheating case involving the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. Businessman Sushil Kumar alleged he was misled into investing, leading to a prima facie case of cheating and conspiracy. The court has asked the accused to appear in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 10:35 IST
Dharmendra (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court has issued a summons to veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra along with two others in a case of alleged cheating tied to the Garam Dharam Dhaba franchise. The complaint was lodged by a businessman who was allegedly deceived into investing, as highlighted by his legal representative.

Judicial Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal's decision was based on the prima facie evidence suggesting that the accused, collectively, induced the complainant. As per the judge, this satisfies the elements required for the offense of cheating. The verdict was delivered on December 5.

The judicial order notes that related documents involve Garam Dharam Dhaba, with the logo featuring on the letter of intent. The court found a prima facie case of cheating and conspiracy, requiring the accused to make an appearance on February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

