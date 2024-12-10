Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Odisha Assembly Over 'Mission Shakti' Salary Dispute

The Odisha assembly saw protests from BJD and Congress members over unpaid salaries to 60,000 women in the 'Mission Shakti' scheme. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP of withholding salaries, while the state government promised to resolve the issue. Assembly proceedings were adjourned due to the uproar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:23 IST
Protests Erupt in Odisha Assembly Over 'Mission Shakti' Salary Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Odisha assembly was the scene of intense protests as opposition BJD and Congress members voiced anger over unpaid salaries to around 60,000 female staffers under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme.

When the Question Hour commenced at 10:30 am, BJD members rushed to the well of the House, demanding justice for the women, who have waited six months for their salaries. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the alleged salary blockade, while Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida assured that the government would address the concerns.

As the protests continued, Speaker Surama Padhy noted a lack of formal notice for discussion and adjourned the House until 11:30 am. The government and opposition accused each other of negligence, reflecting deep political tensions over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024