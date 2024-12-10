Protests Erupt in Odisha Assembly Over 'Mission Shakti' Salary Dispute
The Odisha assembly saw protests from BJD and Congress members over unpaid salaries to 60,000 women in the 'Mission Shakti' scheme. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP of withholding salaries, while the state government promised to resolve the issue. Assembly proceedings were adjourned due to the uproar.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Odisha assembly was the scene of intense protests as opposition BJD and Congress members voiced anger over unpaid salaries to around 60,000 female staffers under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme.
When the Question Hour commenced at 10:30 am, BJD members rushed to the well of the House, demanding justice for the women, who have waited six months for their salaries. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the alleged salary blockade, while Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida assured that the government would address the concerns.
As the protests continued, Speaker Surama Padhy noted a lack of formal notice for discussion and adjourned the House until 11:30 am. The government and opposition accused each other of negligence, reflecting deep political tensions over the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- assembly
- protests
- Mission Shakti
- salaries
- BJD
- Congress
- government
- Naveen Patnaik
- women
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Violence: Congress Leader Condemns 'Conspiracy' Amid Mosque Survey Clashes
Delhi's Air Crisis: Congress MP Calls for Urgent Action
Congress Reshuffles Leadership Ahead of Delhi Elections
Controversy Over EVMs: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Raises Concerns
Congress MP Moves for Adjournment Motion on Adani Indictment Ahead of Winter Session