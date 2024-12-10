Brazilian President Recovers After Successful Craniotomy
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully underwent a craniotomy in Sao Paulo to address a subdural hematoma resulting from a fall. The government reported that the surgery was uneventful and Lula is recovering well under intensive care monitoring.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has successfully undergone a craniotomy in Sao Paulo to treat a subdural hematoma caused by a domestic fall on October 19, officials announced on Tuesday.
The government issued a medical note detailing that the surgical procedure went smoothly, with no complications reported. President Lula is currently receiving care in the intensive care unit and is described as being 'well' under vigilant observation.
Doctors in Sao Paulo performed the surgery to mitigate the effects of the hematoma, ensuring that the President's recovery is on track after the uneventful operation.
