Kashmiri Vendor Assaulted at Gita Festival Amid Communal Tensions

A Kashmiri vendor became the focal point of an alleged assault during the International Gita Festival over the weekend. The police confirmed on Monday that an FIR has been registered following the incident.

The alleged assault occurred on Saturday when a group of men chastised the vendor, carrying saffron flags, as they passed by numerous stalls, including the one maintained by the vendor from Srinagar. Some engaged onlookers shared the incident on social media, showcasing the severity of the situation.

Authorities responded swiftly by fortifying security at more than 50 stalls belonging to minority community vendors. Kurukshetra SHO Dinesh Singh articulated that a thorough investigation, including a review of CCTV footage, is ongoing to ensure safety and justice.

