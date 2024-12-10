Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: 2nd Lt Radha Mohan Naresh Memorialized

The Indian Army pays tribute to 1971 Indo-Pak war hero 2nd Lt Radha Mohan Naresh by unveiling his bust in a ceremony. Naresh commanded a platoon at the Raipur crossing and fell defending against a Pakistani offensive. The event took place at Pangode Military Station, attended by officials and Naresh's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:03 IST
The Indian Army commemorated the bravery of 2nd Lt Radha Mohan Naresh, a hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, by unveiling his bust on Tuesday at Ashramam.

This ceremony, under the aegis of Pangode Military Station, saw Brigadier Salil MP and Naresh's siblings take part in unveiling the memorial.

Naresh led a platoon to defend the Raipur crossing against a Pakistani offensive in December 1971, ensuring the position was held until reinforcements arrived, but fell in the battle at just 21.

