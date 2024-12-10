Soaring Heights: Mizoram Hosts International Paragliding Extravaganza

An international paragliding accuracy championship and airsports festival, hailed as one of the country's largest paragliding events, has kicked off in the central Mizoram district of Serchhip.

Inaugurated by Serchhip Deputy Commissioner Paul L Khuma, the four-day event is set to promote adventure tourism in the region. It features 30 participants, including 17 Indian pilots and others from South Korea, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia.

Beyond the competition, the festival offers cultural showcases and stalls at Zawlpui, alongside a fish angling event. Visitors can enjoy tandem paragliding flights after the championship, which will conclude with a ceremony graced by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on December 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)