Raj Kapoor Film Festival Marks A Cinematic Celebration

In an event blending cinema and legacy, members of the Kapoor family extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the much-anticipated Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

Set to commemorate the legendary filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary, the event promises a rich retrospective of his work across multiple cinemas.

With iconic films like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420' queued for showcase, this festival aims to honor Raj Kapoor's indelible impact on the film industry, allowing both new and seasoned audiences to relive his timeless masterpieces.

(With inputs from agencies.)