Left Menu

Raj Kapoor Film Festival Marks A Cinematic Celebration

The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival honoring the legendary actor-filmmaker. Celebrating his 100th birth anniversary, the festival will showcase Kapoor's cinematic masterpieces across 101 cinemas, offering audiences a grand artistic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:28 IST
Raj Kapoor Film Festival Marks A Cinematic Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

In an event blending cinema and legacy, members of the Kapoor family extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the much-anticipated Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

Set to commemorate the legendary filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary, the event promises a rich retrospective of his work across multiple cinemas.

With iconic films like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420' queued for showcase, this festival aims to honor Raj Kapoor's indelible impact on the film industry, allowing both new and seasoned audiences to relive his timeless masterpieces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024