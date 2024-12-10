Raj Kapoor Film Festival Marks A Cinematic Celebration
The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival honoring the legendary actor-filmmaker. Celebrating his 100th birth anniversary, the festival will showcase Kapoor's cinematic masterpieces across 101 cinemas, offering audiences a grand artistic experience.
In an event blending cinema and legacy, members of the Kapoor family extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the much-anticipated Raj Kapoor Film Festival.
Set to commemorate the legendary filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary, the event promises a rich retrospective of his work across multiple cinemas.
With iconic films like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420' queued for showcase, this festival aims to honor Raj Kapoor's indelible impact on the film industry, allowing both new and seasoned audiences to relive his timeless masterpieces.
