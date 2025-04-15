Kesari Chapter 2 Receives High Praise: A Cinematic Dive into Historic Transformations

Union Minister and prominent BJP figure Hardeep Singh Puri has commended the film Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, for its portrayal of significant events in India's history. Speaking at the exclusive screening held in New Delhi on Tuesday, he appreciated how the film brings historical periods to life.

Joining Puri were actors Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and fellow BJP leaders, including Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Celebrating the movie's narrative, Puri highlighted the film's focus on India's transformational journey and the role of eminent Bollywood talent in its execution.

The movie explores the repercussions of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, featuring intense courtroom drama with Kumar and Madhavan in leading roles. Puri emphasized the importance of respecting intellectual property laws during screenings, ahead of its official theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)