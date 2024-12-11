Mahindra Fusion Fest: A Vibrant Celebration of South African Culture

Mahindra South Africa is set to host the Mahindra Fusion Fest, a unique celebration marrying music, fashion, and motoring, at Sunbets Arena in Pretoria on February 22 next year. This festival will showcase indigenous artists and local designers, marking two decades of Mahindra's transformative presence in South Africa.

CEO Rajesh Gupta emphasized the festival's significance beyond entertainment, reflecting Mahindra's evolution and cultural resonance in its second home. By engaging with South Africa's vibrant diversity, Mahindra aims to strengthen its connection with local communities, nurturing innovation and empowering the youth.

The festival will feature eclectic performances from top South African artists and launch talent searches in music and fashion. These initiatives aim to uplift aspiring musicians and designers, with Mahindra committing portions of the ticket sales to community projects, fostering long-term social impact.

