The Evergreen Legacy of Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Tribute

Raj Kapoor, one of Indian cinema's most influential figures, started with "Aag" in 1948 and ended his directorial journey with "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" in 1985. In between, he directed 10 films, each reinforcing his 'showman' image and leaving an indelible mark on cinema.

As the film industry celebrates his centenary, experts like film historian SMM Ausaja regard his work as timeless, resonating well beyond India's borders. Kapoor's films highlighted crucial social themes, a fact that found favor in socialist countries like the former Soviet Union.

Raj Kapoor, known for pushing the boundaries of storytelling with strong female characters, infused modern sensibilities in his films. While some of his portrayals stirred controversy, his legacy continues to spark discussions on femininity, societal norms, and cinema's evolving role.

