The Evergreen Legacy of Raj Kapoor: A Cinematic Tribute

Celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, the legendary filmmaker whose movies reflect not only the evolution of Indian cinema but also society's changing values. Despite critiques and controversies, his films remain relevant, known for influential themes and memorable music, captivating audiences globally despite the age of consumerism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:56 IST
Raj Kapoor, one of Indian cinema's most influential figures, started with "Aag" in 1948 and ended his directorial journey with "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" in 1985. In between, he directed 10 films, each reinforcing his 'showman' image and leaving an indelible mark on cinema.

As the film industry celebrates his centenary, experts like film historian SMM Ausaja regard his work as timeless, resonating well beyond India's borders. Kapoor's films highlighted crucial social themes, a fact that found favor in socialist countries like the former Soviet Union.

Raj Kapoor, known for pushing the boundaries of storytelling with strong female characters, infused modern sensibilities in his films. While some of his portrayals stirred controversy, his legacy continues to spark discussions on femininity, societal norms, and cinema's evolving role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

