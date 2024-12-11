Left Menu

Shimla's Ice Rink: A Skater's Paradise Amid Climate Challenges

Shimla's ice skating season faced delays due to weather, but skating enthusiasts are now enjoying sessions at Asia's largest natural rink. The rink, dating back to 1920, faces challenges from climate change, construction, and rising temperatures. Local skaters and a rich history underpin the rink's charm and ongoing popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:38 IST
Shimla recently witnessed the grand opening of its first ice skating session of the winter, which took place at Asia's most extensive natural ice skating rink. The delay in the inauguration, initially set for December 9 and postponed due to heavy rain and snow, added to the anticipation among skating enthusiasts.

Rajat Malhotra, the organizing secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, confirmed that the first morning session had successfully commenced following a trial. Evening sessions are expected within days, pending favorable weather. The community of skaters, ranging from enthusiastic youngsters to seasoned veterans like Rajan Chauhan, embraced the return of this cherished seasonal activity.

However, the future of Shimla's iconic rink faces threats from climate change, urban construction, and rising temperatures. Skaters have expressed concerns over the shrinking ice space due to construction activities nearby, including the demolition of structures that once preserved the cold climate necessary for ice formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

