Farewell to a Political Stalwart: S M Krishna Cremated with State Honours

S M Krishna, a respected former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister, was cremated with full state honours. Dignitaries including Karnataka's Chief Minister and other prominent leaders attended the ceremony in Somanahalli. Krishna, who passed away after a prolonged illness, was honored with a traditional farewell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:36 IST
S M Krishna, the ex-Chief Minister of Karnataka and former External Affairs Minister, received full state honours during his cremation in his ancestral village of Somanahalli. The 92-year-old political veteran succumbed to a long-term illness at his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday.

High-profile attendees such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and Krishna's relative D K Shivakumar, along with ministers, MLAs, MPs, and opposition figures like BJP and JD(S) leaders, were present to pay respects. They were joined by the Adi Chunchanagiri Math pontiff, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, among others.

Krishna's funeral saw his body transported in a flower-adorned palanquin, draped in the Indian tricolour and honored with a gun salute. In a nod to tradition, his grandson Amartya ignited the pyre made of 1,000 kg of sandalwood, accompanied by the recitation of Vedic hymns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

