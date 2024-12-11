Left Menu

Celebrating 50 Years of Shabana Azmi at IFFK

Shabana Azmi, marking 50 years in the film industry, will be honored as the guest of honour at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. The festival will feature a special segment titled Celebrating Shabana Azmi, screening five of her notable films. Azmi is known for her work in both mainstream and parallel cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:49 IST
Celebrating 50 Years of Shabana Azmi at IFFK
Shabana Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Shabana Azmi, celebrating the golden jubilee of her illustrious career, will grace the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as the guest of honour. The festival commences this Friday, where Azmi's immense contributions to cinema will be recognized.

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, will felicitate Azmi during the inaugural ceremony, acknowledging her achievements and impact on the film industry. A special segment titled 'Celebrating Shabana Azmi' will showcase her work, starting with the screening of 'Ankur' on December 14. Azmi will engage with delegates before the film's screening.

The IFFK is set to screen five of Azmi's internationally acclaimed films, including 'Fire', 'Arth', 'Khandhar', 'Paar', and 'Ankur'. With a career that spans five decades and over 160 films, Azmi is a celebrated figure, holding prestigious accolades such as the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Her influence extends beyond film, having served as a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2003.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024