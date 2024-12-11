Celebrating 50 Years of Shabana Azmi at IFFK

Renowned actor Shabana Azmi, celebrating the golden jubilee of her illustrious career, will grace the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as the guest of honour. The festival commences this Friday, where Azmi's immense contributions to cinema will be recognized.

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, will felicitate Azmi during the inaugural ceremony, acknowledging her achievements and impact on the film industry. A special segment titled 'Celebrating Shabana Azmi' will showcase her work, starting with the screening of 'Ankur' on December 14. Azmi will engage with delegates before the film's screening.

The IFFK is set to screen five of Azmi's internationally acclaimed films, including 'Fire', 'Arth', 'Khandhar', 'Paar', and 'Ankur'. With a career that spans five decades and over 160 films, Azmi is a celebrated figure, holding prestigious accolades such as the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Her influence extends beyond film, having served as a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2003.

