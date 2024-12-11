Honoring Excellence: Northeast Journalists Celebrated at Kalyan Barooah Awards

In a poignant ceremony, six journalists hailing from the Northeast received the distinguished Kalyan Barooah Awards on Wednesday. These awards, instituted in memory of the late Kalyan Barooah, a revered journalist from Assam, aim to recognize and honor exceptional contributions in journalism.

This esteemed recognition, organized by the North East Media Forum and 'My Home India', highlights the unwavering dedication of journalists who promote the Northeastern region. Freelance journalist Mubina Akhtar was awarded in the 'print media' category, while Mridusmanta Boruah of Pratidin Times was honored in the 'electronic media' category.

At the event, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, lauded Kalyan Barooah as a beacon of truth and dedication, representing the Northeast with integrity. Sunil Deodhar, founder of 'My Home India', emphasized that such recognition would inspire emerging journalists to contribute meaningfully to the region's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)