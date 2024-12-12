Bridging the Digital Divide: Social Media's Impact on Older Australians

The Australian government's recent move to limit social media access for those under 16 draws attention to the platform's broader societal influences, particularly among older Australians.

A significant portion of Australia's older population is engaging with social media, with more than 70% of individuals over 65 using platforms like Facebook to stay in touch with families, revisit past friendships, and participate in communities of interest.

Research underscores the positive impact of these digital interactions on mental health and overall well-being, although challenges such as digital literacy and online safety continue to be potential barriers.

