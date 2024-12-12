Left Menu

Bridging the Digital Divide: Social Media's Impact on Older Australians

The Australian government's decision to ban under-16s from social media highlights concerns about its impact, particularly on younger users. However, older Australians are increasingly embracing these platforms to stay connected with family and friends, combating loneliness, and building online communities, despite facing challenges like digital literacy and online safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:56 IST
Bridging the Digital Divide: Social Media's Impact on Older Australians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian government's recent move to limit social media access for those under 16 draws attention to the platform's broader societal influences, particularly among older Australians.

A significant portion of Australia's older population is engaging with social media, with more than 70% of individuals over 65 using platforms like Facebook to stay in touch with families, revisit past friendships, and participate in communities of interest.

Research underscores the positive impact of these digital interactions on mental health and overall well-being, although challenges such as digital literacy and online safety continue to be potential barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024