Left Menu

A Timepiece of Myth and Resilience: G-SHOCK and Almost Gods Collaborate

G-SHOCK teams up with Almost Gods to launch a limited edition timepiece in India, marking G-SHOCK's first product collaboration in the country. The design blends nature's untamed power with mythology, embodying strength and resilience. Limited to 250 pieces, the watch sold out during pre-launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:42 IST
A Timepiece of Myth and Resilience: G-SHOCK and Almost Gods Collaborate
  • Country:
  • India

G-SHOCK has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Almost Gods, a luxury fashion brand, launching their first product collaboration in India. The Almost Gods X G-SHOCK timepiece, limited to 250 units, embodies the fierce power of nature and mythology, merging resilient design with rich storytelling.

This striking timepiece draws influences from natural phenomena like volcanic eruptions, incorporating G-SHOCK's renowned shock-resistant features. Symbolizing the philosophy of resilience and transformation, the collaboration reflects both brands' commitment to pushing creative boundaries and inspiring a new generation.

The launch event in New Delhi celebrated this unique partnership, with prominent figures from fashion and technology in attendance. Enthusiasts witnessed an immersive experience celebrating innovation and the alignment of two powerful brands speaking to India's cultural and creative pulse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024