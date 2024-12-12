A Timepiece of Myth and Resilience: G-SHOCK and Almost Gods Collaborate
G-SHOCK teams up with Almost Gods to launch a limited edition timepiece in India, marking G-SHOCK's first product collaboration in the country. The design blends nature's untamed power with mythology, embodying strength and resilience. Limited to 250 pieces, the watch sold out during pre-launch.
G-SHOCK has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Almost Gods, a luxury fashion brand, launching their first product collaboration in India. The Almost Gods X G-SHOCK timepiece, limited to 250 units, embodies the fierce power of nature and mythology, merging resilient design with rich storytelling.
This striking timepiece draws influences from natural phenomena like volcanic eruptions, incorporating G-SHOCK's renowned shock-resistant features. Symbolizing the philosophy of resilience and transformation, the collaboration reflects both brands' commitment to pushing creative boundaries and inspiring a new generation.
The launch event in New Delhi celebrated this unique partnership, with prominent figures from fashion and technology in attendance. Enthusiasts witnessed an immersive experience celebrating innovation and the alignment of two powerful brands speaking to India's cultural and creative pulse.
