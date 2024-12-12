Bamboo's Role in a Sustainable SAARC Future
The Foundation for MSME Clusters hosts an international conference discussing bamboo's role in sustainable development across the SAARC region. Featuring policymakers and industry leaders, the event will explore bamboo-based innovations to achieve net zero goals. Key figures from agriculture and industry sectors will participate.
- Country:
- India
The Foundation for MSME Clusters is set to hold an international conference focused on bamboo's significance in achieving a sustainable future within the SAARC region. Scheduled for December 17th, 2024, in New Delhi, this event is part of a comprehensive project supported by the SAARC Development Fund.
The conference will gather influential figures from various sectors, including policymakers and industry leaders, to discuss the strategic role of bamboo in sustainable development. High-profile attendees such as Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, India's Agriculture Minister, and other key figures will be present to share their insights.
Participants can expect engaging presentations from project partners in Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, alongside discussions involving major corporations, financial institutions, and policy experts. This collaborative effort aims to devise a robust strategy for bamboo-driven innovation in the SAARC region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Africa Must Overcome Infrastructure Challenges to Harness Benefits of AI, Says Expert at 2024 African Economic Conference
SA Advocates for a Mine-Free World at Fifth Review Conference of Mine Ban Treaty
Students Unite Against NEP 2020 at National Conference
Odisha Turns into No-Fly Zone Ahead of High-Profile Conference
High-Stakes Police Conference in Bhubaneswar: Addressing Internal Security Challenges