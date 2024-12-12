Left Menu

Bamboo's Role in a Sustainable SAARC Future

The Foundation for MSME Clusters hosts an international conference discussing bamboo's role in sustainable development across the SAARC region. Featuring policymakers and industry leaders, the event will explore bamboo-based innovations to achieve net zero goals. Key figures from agriculture and industry sectors will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:28 IST
The Foundation for MSME Clusters is set to hold an international conference focused on bamboo's significance in achieving a sustainable future within the SAARC region. Scheduled for December 17th, 2024, in New Delhi, this event is part of a comprehensive project supported by the SAARC Development Fund.

The conference will gather influential figures from various sectors, including policymakers and industry leaders, to discuss the strategic role of bamboo in sustainable development. High-profile attendees such as Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, India's Agriculture Minister, and other key figures will be present to share their insights.

Participants can expect engaging presentations from project partners in Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, alongside discussions involving major corporations, financial institutions, and policy experts. This collaborative effort aims to devise a robust strategy for bamboo-driven innovation in the SAARC region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

