Rahul Dev: From Bollywood Villain to OTT Versatility

In a career that spans over two decades, actor Rahul Dev has become synonymous with powerful villainous portrayals in Bollywood. Recently, the 'Mass' actor reflected on his debut in the film industry and how it led to a streak of negative roles. Rahul made his entrance into Hindi cinema with 'Champion' in 2000, where he played the villain. He later featured as an antagonist in films like 'Aashiq', 'Awaara Paagal Deewana', and 'Mass'.

Rahul admitted to trying to break away from the typecasting by exploring roles in South Indian cinema. 'The divide was very clear in 2000. Artists were labeled as heroes and villains,' he recounted. However, his perspective broadened when he applied his acting school knowledge practically. His early success with 'Champion', which starred Sunny Deol, cemented his image as a formidable anti-hero, but he realized the importance of diversifying his roles to avoid monotony.

In recent years, Rahul's career has taken a fresh turn with the advent of OTT platforms offering varied roles. He has appeared in web series such as 'The Test Case', 'Who's Your Daddy', and 'Empire'. Discussing the impact of OTT in India, Rahul noted that it has bridged the South-North cinema divide, evidenced by the reception of films like 'Pushpa 1' and the re-released 'Tumbbad'. Rahul will next feature in the OTT film 'Zabt', set to stream on Prasar Bharati's Waves platform from December 13.

