Bringing Laughter Home: Comedians Rishi Budhrani and Sharul Channa Reconnect with Indian Roots

Singaporean comedians of Indian origin, Rishi Budhrani and Sharul Channa, are set to reconnect with their cultural roots while expanding their presence in India's proliferating stand-up comedy industry. The duo will perform in Bengaluru and Chennai, tapping into India's substantial English-speaking audience.

Rishi, popular in Southeast Asia, sees India as a crucial market for long-term success. Born in Singapore to parents from Mumbai and Jaipur, he is eager to perform in southern cities where English comedy is widely accepted, unlike in northern regions dominated by Hindi-speaking comedians.

Sharul, who is also slated for solo acts in Bengaluru and Mumbai, recognizes the rapid growth of India's comedy scene. She plans to establish a solid base alongside Rishi in a market that offers broader reach and greater financial opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)