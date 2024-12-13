The Hospital for Soft Toys: Reviving Love One Stitch at a Time

In Venezuela's capital, the Hospital for Soft Toys breathes new life into abandoned playthings, turning them into cherished gifts for children once more.

Founded by Lilian Gluck in 2017, the project boasts a volunteer force of about 60 individuals who meet regularly to refurbish toys collected from donations.

This heartwarming endeavor helps Venezuelans cope with economic strife, while each restored toy carries a heartfelt message about love and recycling to its new owner.

