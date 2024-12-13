Left Menu

The Hospital for Soft Toys: Reviving Love One Stitch at a Time

The Hospital for Soft Toys in Venezuela restores and recycles abandoned toys for donation. Founded by Lilian Gluck in 2017, this project has engaged 60 volunteers, restoring about 70,000 toys. Volunteers also find therapeutic value in their work, rejuvenating both toys and spirits amidst Venezuela's economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In Venezuela's capital, the Hospital for Soft Toys breathes new life into abandoned playthings, turning them into cherished gifts for children once more.

Founded by Lilian Gluck in 2017, the project boasts a volunteer force of about 60 individuals who meet regularly to refurbish toys collected from donations.

This heartwarming endeavor helps Venezuelans cope with economic strife, while each restored toy carries a heartfelt message about love and recycling to its new owner.

