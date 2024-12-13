Left Menu

Gukesh: Rising Star in Chess World

Magnus Carlsen praises D Gukesh for becoming the youngest world chess champion after defeating Ding Liren. While Gukesh aspires to a match with Carlsen, the Norwegian declines future title defenses. Carlsen admires Gukesh's talent and the effort by his team, foreseeing further Indian successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, D Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion after a decisive victory over defending champion Ding Liren. Though Gukesh expressed his desire for a title match with Magnus Carlsen, the world number one has declined any future title defenses.

Carlsen lauded the 18-year-old's remarkable journey, praising his victories in key tournaments and his strategic gameplay. "Gukesh kept the position alive, and then it was all over," said Carlsen. Gukesh's triumph marks a significant success story for Indian chess.

The victorious Gukesh aspires to reach Carlsen's level of play, aiming for the top spot in the chess world. Carlsen has acknowledged the resilience and strategy of Gukesh's team, remarking on the continued potential for future achievements from Indian chess prodigies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

