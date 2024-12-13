Crown of Thorns Returns to Notre Dame: A Symbol of Resilience

In a poignant moment marking Notre Dame's restoration, an ancient relic revered as the 'Crown of Thorns' is making its return to the cathedral. Saved from the catastrophic fire of 2019, the crown will be unveiled in a ceremony led by the Archbishop of Paris.

This historic artifact, a circular band of branches encased in a golden tube, has journeyed through centuries, including being acquired in 1239 by King Louis IX of France. Its return this Friday is steeped in history and tradition, attended by the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher.

Starting January 10, the Crown of Thorns will be displayed every Friday, inviting public veneration until Good Friday. The relic's preservation is a testament to the efforts of firefighters during the 2019 blaze and signifies hope and renewal for the iconic Notre Dame.

