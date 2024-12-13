Crown of Thorns Returns to Notre Dame: A Symbol of Resilience
The revered 'Crown of Thorns', believed by many Christians to have been worn by Jesus Christ, is returning to Notre Dame five years after being saved from the fire that devastated the cathedral in 2019. The return marks a significant milestone in Notre Dame's restoration.
- Country:
- France
In a poignant moment marking Notre Dame's restoration, an ancient relic revered as the 'Crown of Thorns' is making its return to the cathedral. Saved from the catastrophic fire of 2019, the crown will be unveiled in a ceremony led by the Archbishop of Paris.
This historic artifact, a circular band of branches encased in a golden tube, has journeyed through centuries, including being acquired in 1239 by King Louis IX of France. Its return this Friday is steeped in history and tradition, attended by the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher.
Starting January 10, the Crown of Thorns will be displayed every Friday, inviting public veneration until Good Friday. The relic's preservation is a testament to the efforts of firefighters during the 2019 blaze and signifies hope and renewal for the iconic Notre Dame.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Notre Dame's Grand Reopening: A Symbol of Hope Amid Ongoing Restoration
Kremlin Calls for Swift Restoration of Order in Aleppo
SC issues notice on former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam's plea challenging restoration of disproportionate wealth case against him.
Notre Dame Revives: Unveiling a Magnificent Restoration
Successful Restoration of C-Lion1 Undersea Cable