Gukesh Surpasses Kasparov: A New Era in Chess

Gukesh, an 18-year-old chess prodigy from India, defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest world champion, surpassing Garry Kasparov's record set in 1985. Kasparov praised Gukesh's achievement, highlighting the young player's impressive skill and resilience. Chess's traditional world championship has evolved since Magnus Carlsen's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:24 IST
In a remarkable feat that has put India on the global chess map, 18-year-old D Gukesh has become the youngest world champion by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore.

Gukesh's victory has surpassed the record previously held by Garry Kasparov, set in 1985 when he became world champion at the age of 22.

Kasparov applauded the young champion's resilience and skill, emphasizing that every match has its challenges and mistakes, yet Gukesh has proven to be the best.

(With inputs from agencies.)

