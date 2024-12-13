Gukesh Surpasses Kasparov: A New Era in Chess

In a remarkable feat that has put India on the global chess map, 18-year-old D Gukesh has become the youngest world champion by defeating China's Ding Liren in Singapore.

Gukesh's victory has surpassed the record previously held by Garry Kasparov, set in 1985 when he became world champion at the age of 22.

Kasparov applauded the young champion's resilience and skill, emphasizing that every match has its challenges and mistakes, yet Gukesh has proven to be the best.

(With inputs from agencies.)