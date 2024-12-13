Empowering Artisans: SHG Handicrafts Take Flight at Nagpur Airport

Latur-based women's self-help groups, working under Maharashtra's Umed Mission, are bringing their unique handicrafts to a wider audience by offering them for sale at Nagpur Airport, an official announced on Friday.

These groups produce traditional quilts, yoga mats, honey, and wooden toys, marketed under the Hirakani Latur brand. Esteemed for their craftsmanship, the groups include Ruma Women's SHG from Nilanga, Utkarsh Women's SHG from Ausa, and Sant Dnyaneshwari Women's SHG from Ahmedpur.

The initiative not only aims to provide financial support to these artisans but also seeks to preserve and promote traditional arts within the community, aligning with the larger goal of empowering rural populations under the Umed Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)