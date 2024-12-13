Left Menu

Empowering Artisans: SHG Handicrafts Take Flight at Nagpur Airport

Three women's self-help groups from Latur are showcasing their handmade products like quilts, yoga mats, honey, and toys at Nagpur Airport under the brand Hirakani Latur, as part of Maharashtra's Umed Mission to empower rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:24 IST
Empowering Artisans: SHG Handicrafts Take Flight at Nagpur Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Latur-based women's self-help groups, working under Maharashtra's Umed Mission, are bringing their unique handicrafts to a wider audience by offering them for sale at Nagpur Airport, an official announced on Friday.

These groups produce traditional quilts, yoga mats, honey, and wooden toys, marketed under the Hirakani Latur brand. Esteemed for their craftsmanship, the groups include Ruma Women's SHG from Nilanga, Utkarsh Women's SHG from Ausa, and Sant Dnyaneshwari Women's SHG from Ahmedpur.

The initiative not only aims to provide financial support to these artisans but also seeks to preserve and promote traditional arts within the community, aligning with the larger goal of empowering rural populations under the Umed Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024