Empowering Artisans: SHG Handicrafts Take Flight at Nagpur Airport
Three women's self-help groups from Latur are showcasing their handmade products like quilts, yoga mats, honey, and toys at Nagpur Airport under the brand Hirakani Latur, as part of Maharashtra's Umed Mission to empower rural communities.
- Country:
- India
Latur-based women's self-help groups, working under Maharashtra's Umed Mission, are bringing their unique handicrafts to a wider audience by offering them for sale at Nagpur Airport, an official announced on Friday.
These groups produce traditional quilts, yoga mats, honey, and wooden toys, marketed under the Hirakani Latur brand. Esteemed for their craftsmanship, the groups include Ruma Women's SHG from Nilanga, Utkarsh Women's SHG from Ausa, and Sant Dnyaneshwari Women's SHG from Ahmedpur.
The initiative not only aims to provide financial support to these artisans but also seeks to preserve and promote traditional arts within the community, aligning with the larger goal of empowering rural populations under the Umed Mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Heroic Role in Maharashtra Elections
Shreyas Iyer Shines in SMAT as Mumbai Triumphs Over Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Political Turmoil: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rallies Amidst Assembly Fallout
Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Maharashtra: Shaina NC Challenges MVA's Relevance
Eknath Shinde Declines Deputy CM Role in New Maharashtra Government