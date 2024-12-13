Advocate Detained for Disruptive Protest at IFFK Inauguration
A 28-year-old advocate was detained for booing at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration ceremony of IFFK 2024. Police are questioning the advocate, who is not affiliated with any organization, to determine further actions. He is a regular attendee of the film festival.
An advocate aged 28 was on Friday taken into custody for disrupting the inauguration of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) by booing at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The police indicated that the man, who practices at the Kerala High Court, is being questioned to uncover the motive behind his actions. Initial police assessments suggest he has no organizational affiliations.
According to reports, the man had an older festival pass and is known to attend regularly. He booed at the Chief Minister as he approached the venue, and was quickly removed by police from the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
