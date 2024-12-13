Advocate Detained for Disruptive Protest at IFFK Inauguration

An advocate aged 28 was on Friday taken into custody for disrupting the inauguration of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK 2024) by booing at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The police indicated that the man, who practices at the Kerala High Court, is being questioned to uncover the motive behind his actions. Initial police assessments suggest he has no organizational affiliations.

According to reports, the man had an older festival pass and is known to attend regularly. He booed at the Chief Minister as he approached the venue, and was quickly removed by police from the scene.

