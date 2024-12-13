Dramatic Arrest of Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun: Political Storm Ensues

Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced dramatic legal proceedings following his arrest on Friday, linked to a woman's death during his film premiere's stampede. The Telangana High Court granted him interim bail in a fast-paced series of events.

The arrest intensified political tensions, as the BJP and BRS accused the ruling Congress in Telangana of undue treatment towards Arjun, while TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud insisted that the law applies equally to all, regardless of status.

The case took a turn when the deceased woman's husband expressed willingness to withdraw the case. Meanwhile, Arjun's team argued against culpable homicide charges, asserting a lack of direct negligence.

