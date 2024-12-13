Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest of Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun: Political Storm Ensues

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with a stampede death at his film premiere. Granted interim bail by Telangana High Court, the incident sparked political controversy, with differing party reactions. Arjun's actions during the event and resulting legal proceedings were heavily scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:35 IST
Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced dramatic legal proceedings following his arrest on Friday, linked to a woman's death during his film premiere's stampede. The Telangana High Court granted him interim bail in a fast-paced series of events.

The arrest intensified political tensions, as the BJP and BRS accused the ruling Congress in Telangana of undue treatment towards Arjun, while TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud insisted that the law applies equally to all, regardless of status.

The case took a turn when the deceased woman's husband expressed willingness to withdraw the case. Meanwhile, Arjun's team argued against culpable homicide charges, asserting a lack of direct negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

