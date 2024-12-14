Journey of Unity: Army's Operation Sadbhavna

In a bid to promote national integration, the Indian Army has embarked on a special tour under Operation Sadbhavna from the Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The journey was flagged off by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, marking a significant step in fostering unity and harmony.

As part of this initiative, the Spear Corps aims to connect people across Arunachal Pradesh's diverse regions, promoting cultural and religious understanding. The pilgrimage tour will see 20 travelers journey from Tuting in Upper Siang to Tawang in Tawang district, enriched by the state's rich cultural fabric.

Defense PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat highlighted that the tour underscores the Army's dedication to nation-building, especially in remote areas. By bringing people together, it strives to strengthen communal harmony and forge strong ties with local communities, reflecting a broader commitment to nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)