Revival of the Bhasma Shankar Temple: A Community's Rediscovery

In a surprise discovery, officials in the town of Sambhal rediscovered and reopened the Bhasma Shankar temple, which had remained locked since the communal riots of 1978. Situated just steps away from the Shahi Jama Masjid, the temple houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

The reopening comes amid an anti-encroachment campaign led by Sub Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra, who stumbled upon the temple while inspecting the area for electricity theft. The authorities promptly decided to unveil the temple, much to the relief and joy of the local Hindu community, whose memories of the place lingered despite decades of closure.

The temple stands as a beacon of cultural and religious heritage amid ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal encroachments and power theft in proximity to the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, where recent violence highlighted ongoing tensions. Meanwhile, local authorities have imposed fines on individuals for flouting noise regulations at nearby mosques.

(With inputs from agencies.)