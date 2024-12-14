Global Yoga Summit 2024: Bridging Yoga and Well-Being

The Rotary Bangalore Global Yoga Club has opened the two-day Global Yoga Summit 2024, set at the GKVK Campus in Bengaluru, bringing together a diverse group of yoga practitioners, researchers, and enthusiasts.

Led by Yogi Devaraj, the summit aims to make yoga practices more widely accessible and practical for today's fast-paced life. Supported by entities like the Ministry of AYUSH, the event highlights yoga's potential in promoting mental well-being and advancing career opportunities.

The opening day featured technical and experiential yoga sessions as well as the Arogya Expo, which showcased innovative yoga-related products and therapies.

(With inputs from agencies.)