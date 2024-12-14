Global Yoga Summit 2024: Bridging Yoga and Well-Being
The Rotary Bangalore Global Yoga Club launched the Global Yoga Summit 2024 at the GKVK Campus in Bengaluru. This event connects yoga practitioners and researchers to emphasize yoga's role in mental wellness and conscious living. Supported by several organizations, it includes sessions and an expo on yoga products and therapies.
The Rotary Bangalore Global Yoga Club has opened the two-day Global Yoga Summit 2024, set at the GKVK Campus in Bengaluru, bringing together a diverse group of yoga practitioners, researchers, and enthusiasts.
Led by Yogi Devaraj, the summit aims to make yoga practices more widely accessible and practical for today's fast-paced life. Supported by entities like the Ministry of AYUSH, the event highlights yoga's potential in promoting mental well-being and advancing career opportunities.
The opening day featured technical and experiential yoga sessions as well as the Arogya Expo, which showcased innovative yoga-related products and therapies.
