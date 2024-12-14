MEC 7: A Workout Controversy Bridging Political Divides in Kerala
MEC 7, a workout program combining disciplines like Yoga, has incited political controversy in Kerala. Allegations of ties to banned organizations have united political rivals in scrutiny. Organizers deny the claims, asserting the program's inclusive nature, while some Muslim organizations express suspicion about its objectives.
A workout regime called MEC 7, integrating various disciplines including Yoga, has sparked a political storm in Kerala, uniting adversaries CPI(M) and BJP while drawing opposition from some Muslim groups.
CPI(M) and certain Muslim organizations have accused the workout of being promoted by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Jama'at-e-Islami, as MEC 7 gains traction in North Kerala.
BJP, alongside Sunni Islamic factions, has voiced suspicions about the program. V Muraleedharan, a BJP leader, claims potential PFI, Jama'at-e-Islami, and NDF links, advocating for vigilance. MEC 7's organizers refute allegations, emphasizing their diverse membership and the program's accessibility.
