Rahul Dev's Marathon Mission in Jodhpur: A Run for Clean and Healthy Living

In a bid to champion a clean, healthy, and drug-free Jodhpur, Bollywood actor Rahul Dev made his presence felt in the city for a marathon event this Sunday. Alongside actress Mugdha Godse, Dev praised the vibrant youth of Jodhpur for their spirited involvement in the marathon.

Dev, speaking with ANI, expressed his delight at the rising enthusiasm among participants, noting, "The marathon is in Jodhpur, and the youth's engagement is heartening. With more joining each year, this marathon reflects the traditional valor of Rajasthan's people, drawing inspiration from historic figures like Maharana Pratap and Rana Sanga." He also connected the event with Rajasthan's inherent fitness culture.

The actor elaborated on how Rajasthan's rigorous lifestyle naturally nurtures fitness, with marathons enhancing this trait, contributing to cleanliness and green initiatives. Added to the conversation was his reflective take on the awareness among the youth, emphasizing their leading role in record-breaking achievements.

Known for his compelling portrayals of villains in Bollywood, Dev has carved out a diverse career over two decades. He recounted his debut in the 2000 film Champion, laying the groundwork for his subsequent negative roles in films like Aashiq, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Mass.

Dev opened up about his conscious attempt to break away from being typecast, venturing into South Indian cinema to diversify. "Success and accolades in Champion set certain expectations. Working with stars like Sunny Deol meant playing a formidable anti-hero. Diversity is key to keeping things fresh, so I turned to the South," he shared. His recent work includes the series Zabt, streaming on Waves. (ANI)

