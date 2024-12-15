Left Menu

Raj Kapoor and Mukesh: A Legendary Bond Beyond Cinema

The enduring friendship between Raj Kapoor and Mukesh transcended professional boundaries, with the filmmaker mentoring Mukesh's son, Nitin, throughout his life. Their remarkable bond not only influenced their work in Hindi cinema but also left an indelible mark on their personal lives, fostering a deep mutual respect and affection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The friendship between Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Mukesh left a lasting impact on Hindi cinema. Not only did Mukesh lend his voice to over 100 songs for Kapoor's films, but the director also played a pivotal role in shaping the career of Mukesh's son, Nitin.

Raj Kapoor's unique bond with Mukesh extended to mentoring Nitin, guiding him through his personal and professional journey. Nitin fondly recalls Kapoor as a father figure who stood by him when he returned from London and helped him navigate the challenges of the film industry.

Even beyond their professional collaboration, the Kapoor and Mukesh families shared a deep personal connection, celebrating special occasions together. This camaraderie left an indelible mark on Nitin Mukesh, who considers Raj Kapoor's influence as integral to his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

