Raj Kapoor and Mukesh: A Legendary Bond Beyond Cinema

The friendship between Bollywood legends Raj Kapoor and Mukesh left a lasting impact on Hindi cinema. Not only did Mukesh lend his voice to over 100 songs for Kapoor's films, but the director also played a pivotal role in shaping the career of Mukesh's son, Nitin.

Raj Kapoor's unique bond with Mukesh extended to mentoring Nitin, guiding him through his personal and professional journey. Nitin fondly recalls Kapoor as a father figure who stood by him when he returned from London and helped him navigate the challenges of the film industry.

Even beyond their professional collaboration, the Kapoor and Mukesh families shared a deep personal connection, celebrating special occasions together. This camaraderie left an indelible mark on Nitin Mukesh, who considers Raj Kapoor's influence as integral to his life.

