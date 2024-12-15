Left Menu

Sky-High Celebrations: Drones Revolutionize Rural Weddings

In rural Ballia, Sumit Kumar, a 20-year-old drone pilot, transforms traditional weddings with innovative aerial photography. Drones deliver immersive experiences, making Sumit a sought-after figure. Pilots charge Rs 8,000 to Rs 40,000 per event. This trend is capturing the imagination of rural India, positioning drone photography as a thriving industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:30 IST
Sky-High Celebrations: Drones Revolutionize Rural Weddings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the picturesque rural heartland of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the wedding scene is undergoing a technological transformation. Local youth, like 20-year-old Sumit Kumar, are captivating audiences with drone technology, offering unique aerial perspectives that blend innovation with tradition.

Sumit's drone skills have become a highlight, delivering unforgettable moments at weddings, including garland delivery to the couple. These spectacles, complete with LED-lit drones, mesmerize guests and enliven every celebration.

The economic impact is significant, with services costing between Rs 8,000 to Rs 40,000 per event. The burgeoning drone trend is poised to revolutionize rural celebrations, promising vast opportunities for those daring to take flight in this dynamic industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024