Sky-High Celebrations: Drones Revolutionize Rural Weddings
In rural Ballia, Sumit Kumar, a 20-year-old drone pilot, transforms traditional weddings with innovative aerial photography. Drones deliver immersive experiences, making Sumit a sought-after figure. Pilots charge Rs 8,000 to Rs 40,000 per event. This trend is capturing the imagination of rural India, positioning drone photography as a thriving industry.
In the picturesque rural heartland of Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, the wedding scene is undergoing a technological transformation. Local youth, like 20-year-old Sumit Kumar, are captivating audiences with drone technology, offering unique aerial perspectives that blend innovation with tradition.
Sumit's drone skills have become a highlight, delivering unforgettable moments at weddings, including garland delivery to the couple. These spectacles, complete with LED-lit drones, mesmerize guests and enliven every celebration.
The economic impact is significant, with services costing between Rs 8,000 to Rs 40,000 per event. The burgeoning drone trend is poised to revolutionize rural celebrations, promising vast opportunities for those daring to take flight in this dynamic industry.
