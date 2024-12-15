Vijay Diwas: Honoring Heroes of 1971 War in Kolkata

Kolkata is set to host a delegation of Mukti Jodhas from Bangladesh for this year's Vijay Diwas celebrations, marking the victorious 1971 war. The event sees West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attendance.

The celebrations annually honor the historic achievements of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan, a battle that significantly altered geopolitical dynamics and led to the birth of Bangladesh. The Indian Army's Eastern Command organizes these commemorations in Kolkata.

Vijay Diwas events include a morning wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William, attended by Governor Bose, and an afternoon military tattoo attended by CM Banerjee. The gatherings honor the indomitable spirit of 1971 war heroes, with participation from war veterans and Bangladesh's Mukti Jodhas.

