Left Menu

Vijay Diwas: Honoring Heroes of 1971 War in Kolkata

A delegation of Mukti Jodhas from Bangladesh will arrive in Kolkata for the Vijay Diwas celebrations, commemorating the 1971 war victory. The event, attended by West Bengal dignitaries, honors the Indian Armed Forces' triumph and the creation of Bangladesh. The Eastern Army Command will host various ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:06 IST
Vijay Diwas: Honoring Heroes of 1971 War in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata is set to host a delegation of Mukti Jodhas from Bangladesh for this year's Vijay Diwas celebrations, marking the victorious 1971 war. The event sees West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attendance.

The celebrations annually honor the historic achievements of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan, a battle that significantly altered geopolitical dynamics and led to the birth of Bangladesh. The Indian Army's Eastern Command organizes these commemorations in Kolkata.

Vijay Diwas events include a morning wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William, attended by Governor Bose, and an afternoon military tattoo attended by CM Banerjee. The gatherings honor the indomitable spirit of 1971 war heroes, with participation from war veterans and Bangladesh's Mukti Jodhas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024