Vijay Diwas: Honoring Heroes of 1971 War in Kolkata
A delegation of Mukti Jodhas from Bangladesh will arrive in Kolkata for the Vijay Diwas celebrations, commemorating the 1971 war victory. The event, attended by West Bengal dignitaries, honors the Indian Armed Forces' triumph and the creation of Bangladesh. The Eastern Army Command will host various ceremonies.
- Country:
- India
Kolkata is set to host a delegation of Mukti Jodhas from Bangladesh for this year's Vijay Diwas celebrations, marking the victorious 1971 war. The event sees West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attendance.
The celebrations annually honor the historic achievements of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan, a battle that significantly altered geopolitical dynamics and led to the birth of Bangladesh. The Indian Army's Eastern Command organizes these commemorations in Kolkata.
Vijay Diwas events include a morning wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William, attended by Governor Bose, and an afternoon military tattoo attended by CM Banerjee. The gatherings honor the indomitable spirit of 1971 war heroes, with participation from war veterans and Bangladesh's Mukti Jodhas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Hospital Halts Treatment for Bangladeshis Amid Rising Tensions
Potato Price Surge: West Bengal's Supply Restriction Impact in Jharkhand
RSS Urges Immediate Action on Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh
Concerns Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh: MSO Chairman Speaks Out
Arrests in Bangladesh's Chattogram Lawyer's Murder Case