Major Earthquake Strikes Near Bangladesh Border, Tremors Felt in Dhaka

A significant seismic event hit the region near Bangladesh on Friday, with tremors felt across major cities including Dhaka and Chattogram.

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.3, with its epicenter located at Mandalay, Myanmar, close to the Bangladesh border, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Despite the major quake, no casualties have been reported. The US Geological Survey noted a slightly higher magnitude of 7.7, pinpointing the epicenter 16 kilometers north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)