Major Earthquake Strikes Near Bangladesh Border, Tremors Felt in Dhaka

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck near the Bangladesh border, causing tremors in cities including Dhaka and Chattogram. The epicenter was at Mandalay in Myanmar, with the USGS reporting a magnitude of 7.7. No casualties have been reported so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A significant seismic event hit the region near Bangladesh on Friday, with tremors felt across major cities including Dhaka and Chattogram.

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.3, with its epicenter located at Mandalay, Myanmar, close to the Bangladesh border, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Despite the major quake, no casualties have been reported. The US Geological Survey noted a slightly higher magnitude of 7.7, pinpointing the epicenter 16 kilometers north-northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

