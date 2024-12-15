Culinary Tales: A Feast from the Northern Himalayas

Hyatt Regency Gurgaon is celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the northern Himalayas with its ongoing food festival, 'Culinary Tales from Northern Himalayas'. This event brings a delightful assortment of age-old recipes to the table, featuring delicacies like Kashmiri 'Rogan Josh', Uttarakhand's 'Bhatt ki Churkani', Himachal's 'Siddu', and Nepal's 'Chicken Sadeko'.

The festival unveils traditional dishes that have been passed down through generations, encompassing the unique flavors and traditions of Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Nepal. Curated by Chef Kuldeep Rawat, the menu rotates to showcase the diverse culinary heritage of these regions.

Guests can savor both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, from regional specialties like 'Pahadi Kaleji' and 'Shapaley' to rich main courses such as 'Gadan Machha' and 'Dogri Khatta Mutton'. The festival promises an authentic taste experience for every palate and runs until December 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)