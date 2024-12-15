Left Menu

Culinary Tales: A Feast from the Northern Himalayas

The Hyatt Regency Gurgaon hosts 'Culinary Tales from Northern Himalayas', a food festival featuring traditional recipes from the northern Himalayan region. The event highlights dishes from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Nepal, showcasing their rich and diverse culinary heritage through a rotating menu by Chef Kuldeep Rawat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:32 IST
Culinary Tales: A Feast from the Northern Himalayas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyatt Regency Gurgaon is celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the northern Himalayas with its ongoing food festival, 'Culinary Tales from Northern Himalayas'. This event brings a delightful assortment of age-old recipes to the table, featuring delicacies like Kashmiri 'Rogan Josh', Uttarakhand's 'Bhatt ki Churkani', Himachal's 'Siddu', and Nepal's 'Chicken Sadeko'.

The festival unveils traditional dishes that have been passed down through generations, encompassing the unique flavors and traditions of Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Nepal. Curated by Chef Kuldeep Rawat, the menu rotates to showcase the diverse culinary heritage of these regions.

Guests can savor both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, from regional specialties like 'Pahadi Kaleji' and 'Shapaley' to rich main courses such as 'Gadan Machha' and 'Dogri Khatta Mutton'. The festival promises an authentic taste experience for every palate and runs until December 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024