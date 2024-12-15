Star Power and Public Safety: The Allu Arjun Incident

Famed actor Allu Arjun expressed his deep concern for a young boy hospitalized following a tragic incident at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. The chaos at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre resulted in the death of the boy's mother and has led to legal action against Arjun.

In response to ongoing legal proceedings, Arjun has been advised not to visit the boy, identified as Shri Tej, whose condition remains critical in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The boy's status is stable but he continues to require ventilatory support and has significant medical challenges.

This incident highlights the urgent need for improved crowd control at public events. The Telangana State Women's Commission emphasized the importance of prior coordination by celebrities with authorities to ensure safety. The government pledges to provide medical support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)