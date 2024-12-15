Left Menu

Star Power and Public Safety: The Allu Arjun Incident

Actor Allu Arjun expressed concern over a young boy hospitalised due to a stampede at his film premiere. The incident also resulted in a woman's death, leading to legal action against Arjun and others. Efforts continue to support the affected family, and safety measures for public events are urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:48 IST
Famed actor Allu Arjun expressed his deep concern for a young boy hospitalized following a tragic incident at the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2'. The chaos at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre resulted in the death of the boy's mother and has led to legal action against Arjun.

In response to ongoing legal proceedings, Arjun has been advised not to visit the boy, identified as Shri Tej, whose condition remains critical in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The boy's status is stable but he continues to require ventilatory support and has significant medical challenges.

This incident highlights the urgent need for improved crowd control at public events. The Telangana State Women's Commission emphasized the importance of prior coordination by celebrities with authorities to ensure safety. The government pledges to provide medical support to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

