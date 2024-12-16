Left Menu

Veterans' Exchange in Bangladesh and India: Celebrating a Legacy of Liberation

Eight Indian veterans and eight Bangladeshi veterans have swapped locations to celebrate Vijay Diwas, marking Pakistan's surrender in the 1971 war. Tensions over minority violence in Bangladesh are acknowledged, but the veterans' exchange strengthens ties. Annual bilateral visits honor sacrifices made for Bangladesh's freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:05 IST
Veterans' Exchange in Bangladesh and India: Celebrating a Legacy of Liberation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Eight Indian military veterans and eight veterans from the Bangladesh Army have traveled to each other's countries to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations, officials reported. This commemorates the 1971 Liberation War's conclusion, highlighting the Pakistan military's surrender.

Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16, marks a significant historical event when Bangladesh became free with India's aid after a lengthy struggle. The recent veterans' exchange reflects enduring goodwill between the two nations, even amidst current diplomatic challenges.

The context includes tensions over reported violence against Bangladesh's minority Hindu community since a significant political shift in August. However, the mutual visits of veterans underline a shared legacy and hope for stronger bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024