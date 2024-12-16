Veterans' Exchange in Bangladesh and India: Celebrating a Legacy of Liberation

Eight Indian military veterans and eight veterans from the Bangladesh Army have traveled to each other's countries to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations, officials reported. This commemorates the 1971 Liberation War's conclusion, highlighting the Pakistan military's surrender.

Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16, marks a significant historical event when Bangladesh became free with India's aid after a lengthy struggle. The recent veterans' exchange reflects enduring goodwill between the two nations, even amidst current diplomatic challenges.

The context includes tensions over reported violence against Bangladesh's minority Hindu community since a significant political shift in August. However, the mutual visits of veterans underline a shared legacy and hope for stronger bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)