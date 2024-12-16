Ancient Idols Unearthed in Bhasma Shankar Temple: A Mystical Discovery

In a mysterious turn of events, three damaged idols were discovered inside a well at the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, officials confirmed on Monday. This temple had only reopened last week after being sealed for nearly half a century.

The ancient temple, also known as Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple, resurfaced during an anti-encroachment drive on December 13. Housing significant relics such as an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, the structure had remained locked since 1978.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya stated that ongoing excavations unearthed idols of Parvati, Ganesh, and Lakshmi, with Parvati found headless. The incredible discovery has prompted local authorities to request carbon dating by the Archaeological Survey of India to determine the relics' true age.

(With inputs from agencies.)