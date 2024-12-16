Left Menu

Ancient Idols Unearthed in Bhasma Shankar Temple: A Mystical Discovery

Three damaged idols were discovered in a well at the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, which recently reopened after being closed for 46 years. The temple, now under excavation, revealed idols of Parvati, Ganesh, and Lakshmi. An investigation into the idols' origins is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal/Bulandshahr | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:40 IST
In a mysterious turn of events, three damaged idols were discovered inside a well at the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal, officials confirmed on Monday. This temple had only reopened last week after being sealed for nearly half a century.

The ancient temple, also known as Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple, resurfaced during an anti-encroachment drive on December 13. Housing significant relics such as an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling, the structure had remained locked since 1978.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya stated that ongoing excavations unearthed idols of Parvati, Ganesh, and Lakshmi, with Parvati found headless. The incredible discovery has prompted local authorities to request carbon dating by the Archaeological Survey of India to determine the relics' true age.

