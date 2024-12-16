Innovation and Sustainability Shine at India Aerosols Expo 2025

The spotlight is set on innovation and sustainability as the 6th India Aerosols Expo (IAE2025) gears up for its showcase event in Mumbai. Scheduled from February 28 to March 1, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, the expo highlights cutting-edge developments in the aerosol industry, a sector witnessing robust growth.

Organized by the Aerosols Promotion Council (APC), this biannual gathering will feature a wide array of products, technologies, and solutions from Personal Care, Health Care, Auto Care, Agri Care, and more. Statements from Harrishh Arora of APC underscore the focus on senior-level buyers exploring packaging solutions.

India's rapidly expanding aerosol market, witnessing an 8% annual growth, is projected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2031. The expo, rich with seminars and conferences, will also offer international companies opportunities for joint ventures and strategic partnerships in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)