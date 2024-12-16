Modi's Unity Message at Kumbh Mela: A Political Symphony of Caste Harmony

During a visit to Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a message of unity ahead of the Kumbh Mela, setting the stage for Hindu unity. The prime minister's itinerary highlighted a commitment to bridging caste divides, drawing upon symbolic references from Hindu epics.

Aligned with the RSS's agenda, Modi's outreach program focused on inclusivity, showcasing efforts to connect with marginalized communities, such as Dalits and OBCs. His remarks reflected a broader political strategy to solidify support through unity slogans like 'ek rahenge toh safe rahenge'.

Addressing the assembly, Modi stressed the importance of the Kumbh as a unifying force, further underscored by the upcoming celebrations and symbolic gestures including the dedication of a Lord Ram and Nishadraj statue. This move aims to cultivate a narrative of social integration and harmony among diverse Hindu communities.

