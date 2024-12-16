Left Menu

Modi's Unity Message at Kumbh Mela: A Political Symphony of Caste Harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj emphasized Hindu unity ahead of Kumbh Mela. His speech, aligned with RSS goals, focused on bridging caste divides, particularly among Dalits and OBCs. By celebrating the symbolic embrace of Lord Ram and Nishadraj, Modi sought to reinforce messages of harmony and inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a visit to Prayagraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized a message of unity ahead of the Kumbh Mela, setting the stage for Hindu unity. The prime minister's itinerary highlighted a commitment to bridging caste divides, drawing upon symbolic references from Hindu epics.

Aligned with the RSS's agenda, Modi's outreach program focused on inclusivity, showcasing efforts to connect with marginalized communities, such as Dalits and OBCs. His remarks reflected a broader political strategy to solidify support through unity slogans like 'ek rahenge toh safe rahenge'.

Addressing the assembly, Modi stressed the importance of the Kumbh as a unifying force, further underscored by the upcoming celebrations and symbolic gestures including the dedication of a Lord Ram and Nishadraj statue. This move aims to cultivate a narrative of social integration and harmony among diverse Hindu communities.

