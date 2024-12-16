Ego and Service: A Path to National Progress

At a recent event in India, Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), underscored the significance of keeping one's ego in control, referencing spiritual leader Ramakrishna Paramahansa's concept of the 'ripened I' and 'raw I'. Bhagwat elucidated the pitfalls of unchecked ego during his address at the Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra silver jubilee function.

He articulated the dual nature within individuals, warning that those who cling to the 'raw I' risk downfall. Moreover, Bhagwat advocated for the empowerment of diverse societal segments, asserting this was vital for India's progress. He clarified that true national development transcends mere service, requiring that service aim to cultivate citizens capable of driving communal advancement.

Highlighting the prevalence of good over bad in community endeavors, Bhagwat emphasized promoting positive societal contributions. The RSS leader recognized the Bharat Vikas Parishad's Viklang Kendra for its service to specially abled individuals, providing them with essential mobility aids. This, he said, exemplified service that enhances societal trust and underpins the nation's progress.

