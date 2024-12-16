Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav: Nagpur's Cultural Renaissance

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlighted the significance of the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav' on Monday, a festival deeply rooted in Nagpur and the Vidarbha region that celebrates art, heritage, and community unity.

The festival, envisioned by Nagpur MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, has become a symbol of cultural revival for the city, according to Fadnavis, who is also a Nagpur native and sees it as a unique cultural beacon for the region.

Fadnavis praised Gadkari and the organizing committee for their visionary efforts. Poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas delivered a moving tribute to Lord Ram, highlighting his role in the cultural revival and captivating the audience with his eloquence.

(With inputs from agencies.)