Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav: Nagpur's Cultural Renaissance
The 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav' is a cultural festival in Nagpur celebrating art, heritage, and unity. Initiated by MP Nitin Gadkari, the festival is praised for showcasing Vidarbha's finest artists and supporting cultural revival. Dr. Kumar Vishwas captivated audiences with his tribute to Lord Ram.
Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, highlighted the significance of the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav' on Monday, a festival deeply rooted in Nagpur and the Vidarbha region that celebrates art, heritage, and community unity.
The festival, envisioned by Nagpur MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, has become a symbol of cultural revival for the city, according to Fadnavis, who is also a Nagpur native and sees it as a unique cultural beacon for the region.
Fadnavis praised Gadkari and the organizing committee for their visionary efforts. Poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas delivered a moving tribute to Lord Ram, highlighting his role in the cultural revival and captivating the audience with his eloquence.
