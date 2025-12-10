Delhi Celebrates Diwali's UNESCO Heritage Honor

In a grand celebration at Delhi's Dilli Haat, the city's government marked UNESCO's addition of Diwali to its esteemed Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The event was led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who illuminated the ceremony by lighting the traditional lamp and paying homage to Lord Ram.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the global acknowledgment of Diwali underscores the profound universal appeal of its core values, such as love, harmony, and compassion. She noted that this recognition bolsters India's cultural unity and positions its heritage prominently on the world stage.

The celebrations coincided with a major UNESCO meeting held at the Red Fort, drawing representatives from 180 countries. Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in advocating India's traditions globally and reiterated the balance between India's rapid development and cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)