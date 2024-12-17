Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Mukesh Khanna's Criticism

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha criticized actor Mukesh Khanna for his remarks about her family and upbringing. Khanna brought up Sonakshi's incorrect answer on a quiz show about the Ramayana. Sonakshi replied via Instagram, urging Khanna to let go of the incident and refrain from making 'distasteful statements.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:01 IST
Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has openly criticized veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for his remarks concerning her family and upbringing. The controversy stems from an incident in 2019 when Sonakshi answered incorrectly a question about the Hindu epic Ramayana on the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

During a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Khanna revisited the incident, attributing Sonakshi's lack of knowledge to her father, veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha. In her response on Instagram, Sonakshi urged Khanna to refrain from making news at the expense of her family.

Drawing a narrative of forgiveness from the Ramayana, Sonakshi reiterated that her values stemmed from her father, urging Khanna to embrace the lesson of letting go, as exemplified by Lord Ram. She emphasized that while she 'blanked out' during that moment on KBC, she did not require forgiveness from Khanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

